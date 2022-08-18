The Cardinal football team is scheduled to scrimmage McMurry University at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in Abilene. The Cardinals are scheduled to open the season next Thursday at Snow College in Utah. Game time is 7 p.m.
Cardinals to scrimmage McMurry
- From Staff Reports
