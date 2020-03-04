The 7-seed Trinity Valley Cardinals’ basketball team was in Shreveport for first round action at the Region XIV Tournament, as they took on 10-seed Lamar State.
After holding the lead at halftime, TVCC could not hold onto it as Lamar State’s offense broke through in the second half and defeated the Cardinals, 76-69.
The Cards led 8-0 to start. The Seahawks then used a 9-7 stretch and trailed 15-9 with 13:21 in the first half.
At 21-16 TVCC, the Cards built the lead to 33-24 with 3:16 and went on to lead 39-33 at halftime.
Anderson Mirambeaux had 13 points in the first half, Tydan Archibald had 11 with a trio of three-pointers and Trevon Fuller had eight with two three’s.
With 15:31 to play, TVCC led 43-41. Lamar State took the lead at 47-46.
The Cards were back ahead, 52-51 with 11:54 before Lamar State’s 7-4 run gave them the 58-56 lead.
The Seahawks led 69-59 at the 4:29 mark before the Cards pulled within five points at 72-67 with 1:36. However, Lamar State held on to the lead and defeated TVCC by the score of 76-69.
Mirambeaux led with 23 points and had nine rebounds. Archibald and Fuller both had 14 points. Archibald finished with four three-pointers while Fuller had a pair.
The Cardinals (18-13) wait and see if they clinch a spot in the NJCAA Tournament on Monday at noon.
