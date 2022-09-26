The Cardinals took care of business Saturday night in Cisco, rolling to a 51-13 win to stay unbeaten in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
With a third straight win, the Cardinals improved to 3-1 on the season. They are 2-0 in conference.
The Cardinals are open this week and are scheduled to return to action at home Saturday, Oct. 8 against Blinn. Game time is 3 p.m.
The Cardinals had 494 yards of offense against the Wranglers and held Cisco’s triple-option offense to 112 yards, 70 of which came on the last play.
Quincy Thompson led the Cardinal ground game with 102 yards and a score on 23 carries.
Quarterback Darion Peace completed 21-of-31 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
Justin Austin caught six passes for 58 yards. Trent Hudson, Jalen Butler and Kaleb Johnson caught aerials for scores.
McCoy Casey led the defensive effort with 13 tackles. KeDarian Erskine had 12 and Kobe Kendrick 11.
In other SWJCFC games, it was: Navarro 28, Kilgore 21 and NMMI 24, Blinn 21.
SCORING SUMMARY
· TVCC - 10:34, 1Q - Jake Gaster 46-yard field goal. -- 3-0
· TVCC - 14:34, 2Q - Darion Peace 6-yard pass to Gabe Berardi. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 10-0
· TVCC - 7:20, 2Q - Darion Peace 10-yard pass to Trent Hudson. Kick blocked. -- 16-0
· TVCC - 1:01, 2Q - Darion Peace 31-yard pass to Kaleb Johnson. Kick blocked. -- 22-0
· TVCC - 12:02, 3Q - Zayteak McGhee returned blocked field goal attempt 72 yards. Kick blocked. 28-0
· TVCC - 10:10, 3Q - Cisco punter mishandled snap for a safety. -- 30-0
· TVCC - 8:44, 3Q - Jake Gaster 66-yard pass to Jalen Butler. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 37-0
· CISCO - 4:00, 3Q - Vashawn Thomas 38-yard punt return. Kick blocked. -- 37-6
· TVCC - 14:00, 4Q - Quincy Thompson 10-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 44-6
· TVCC - 8:11, 4Q - Hymond Drinkard 24-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 51-6
· CISCO - 1:10, 4Q - Jadarrius Thomas 70-yard run. Harley Fuller kick good. -- 51-13
