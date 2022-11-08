The Cardinals held Grayson to 17 points in the second half Monday night at Cardinal Gym, scoring a 64-46 non-conference basketball win.
The win improved the Cardinals to 3-0 on the season.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Friday in Plano, taking on New Mexico in the East-West Challenge at 4 p.m. They play Howard at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Micah Clark, hitting 10-of-16 shots, led the Cardinals with 26 points. He also pulled 10 rebounds.
MJ Leslie finished with 12 points, all on three-pointers.
Quevian Adger had 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Devyn Franklin had 10.
