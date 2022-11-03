Showtime came to Cardinal Gym Wednesday night. In their season opener, the Cardinals ran Dallas Premier Prep ragged, romping to an easy 115-72 win.
The Cardinals raced out to a quick 10-2 lead, and it was over. Their lead swelled to 18-5 and then into another area code at 38-11. The Cardinals were up 69-32 at the half.
Micah Clark, who scored 10 points in the first four minutes, led the Cardinals with 21. Zaakir Sawyer came off the bench to score 20.
Quevian Adger and Tylor Johnson netted 12 points each for the Cardinals and Aliou Cissee 11. Kenyon Williams finished with 10.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action at home Saturday against Lone Star-Cy Fair. Game time is 2 p.m.
The Cardinals are also scheduled to be at home Monday against Grayson at 6 p.m.
