The Trinity Valley Cardinals were at home Monday afternoon, coming back from the Christmas break and hosting the Houston Gladiators, where they took care of business in a 108-76 rout.
The Cardinals controlled the first half with the 51-37 lead and never looked back with a 57-39 second half edge for the home win.
TVCC was led by Trevon Fuller off the bench with 29 points, including eight three-pointers, along with five rebounds and five assists. Mitchell Seraille led starters with 24 points.
Behind them was Tydan Archibald with 15, Anderson Mirambeaux with 14 and Joe Thompson with 13.
The Cards improve to 9-4 and host Lamar State this Friday at 7 p.m.
