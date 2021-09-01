The No. 8 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals are ready for the season.
The Cardinals open up Saturday at Bruce Field against the ASA-Miami Silver Storm at 1 p.m.
This is the first time the two teams have played each other on the football field.
“It has been kind of wild,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “We have had two football seasons in one calendar year. It is hot and we have been getting after it and our guys are ready to play against somebody else.”
The Cardinals return to Bruce Field next week as they begin Southwest Junior College Football Conference play against NEO. The action is set to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11.
“You just love playing at home no matter what whenever it is,” Poteete said. “The Athens community does a great job of supporting us and we wouldn’t expect anything else. Hopefully we will have a good crowd out at Bruce Field.”
In the Spring 2021 season, ASA-Miami went 3-2 overall allowing 14.5 points per game. The scored 24.5 points per contest and had three cancellations.
“ASA-Miami is going to be a very competitive team. They are going to have some athletes from the film we have seen,” Poteete said. “They are long, athletic and they run really well. Offensively, they will be like us in the spread and will throw the ball around. They are going to run it and be very balanced.”
The Silver Storm lost to Iowa Central 31-6 in their final game of the spring season.
“Getting the film on them has been difficult from last year,” Poteete said. “From what we have seen it has been all even front but we have to prepare for everything.”
Poteete said defensively, he is expecting them to be in an even front, but that remains to be seen.
“Defensively, their defensive line gets after it and pin their ears back and go and try to rush the quarterback,” Poteete said. “They create penetration and cause havoc. They are long and athletic at the secondary and linebacker positions.”
Poteete said at quarterback, fans will see four familiar names from the spring campaign.
“Jordan Davis and Bronson McClelland will play at quarterback,” Poteete said. “I love our quarterback room with Tucker Yarbrough and Blake Kirshner and then we got Riggs McDonald and Andrew McBride, who we really like. They have all done really good and have led touchdown drives in fall camp.”
Fans can also expect to see two Henderson County players Saturday in the opener.
“Nathan Jones will play tight end for us on Saturday and is very versatile,” Poteete said. “He is another guy who can be a holder if we need him. Nathan Sims will play a ton on special teams and has some room to grow at linebacker.”
When it comes to the keys to victory for the opener on Saturday, Poteete said it will be a lot of evaluation.
“The first week is who can go out there and make the least amount of mistakes, who can go out and make the least amount of stupid penalties and which team can be the most disciplined,” Poteete said. “That is what we have been talking to them about this week is can we cut out all the extracurricular activity after theplay. Defensively, can we create turnovers?”
Note: Here is the link to watch the game courtesy of SHN Sports, https://youtu.be/q9-WuG6aozY. Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell are on the call.
