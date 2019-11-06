The Trinity Valley Cardinals hosted the Lone Star College-Tomball Timberwolves for game number two on Tuesday night. In a game that was tighter than expected, the Cards turned up the heat in the second half to pull off the 92-74 home win.
With the Cardinals leading 37-20 with 4:30 until halftime, their largest lead so far, the T-wolves went on a 19-4 run to close the first half and trailed by two, 41-39.
Cecil Brent nailed a three-pointer right out of the break and LSC had their first lead since they were up 4-0 at 42-41.
A 13-5 stretch by TVCC had the Cards lead 54-47. In that span, Gary Lyons had five points.
Ravinell Lee outscored the Cards by himself, 7-4, and the T-wolves trailed 58-54.
That would be the closest LSC would get as TVCC put their foot on the pedal and closed the game on a 34-20 run to win, 92-74, and move to 2-0.
The Cardinals had six players score in double figures, led by freshmen Anderson Mirambeaux and Dashawn Davis with 14 each. Mirambeaux had a crowd-exciting, rim-jarring slam during the game. Davis sank two three-pointers.
Also scoring in double figures were Joe Thompson and Camryn Dennis with 13 each, Tydan Archibald with 11 and Gavion Singelton with 10. Archibald had a team-high three three-pointers.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to classic action in Plano this weekend. Friday, they play No. 8 South Plains at 2 p.m. Saturday, they take on Western Texas at 6 p.m.
The Cardinals’ next home game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, in the TVCC Classic against Lone Star-Cy Fair at 7 p.m.
