The Southwest Junior College Football Conference recently released its
preseason predictions even though the season was postponed until the spring.
The defending regular season champions in the Kilgore College Rangers
are the pick by both the media and coaches to capture the conference
championship.
The Bulldogs of Navarro College, which won the league title with a 36-35
win over New Mexico Military Institute in last year's title game, are
picked to finish second in the media poll
Coach Sherard Poteete's Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals are
slated to be the runner-up selection in the coaches poll.
The annual media day at Garden Valley Golf & Resort in Lindale was
canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this year's poll, Kilgore earned four first-place votes and a total
of 52 points in the coaches poll, with Trinity Valley next at 43 points,
but no first-place votes. The Bulldogs are third with one first-place
vote and 38 points.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and New Mexico Military Institute each
received one first-place vote. The Golden Norsemen are fourth with 32
points, followed by the Broncos with 30 points. Blinn College (29
points) is sixth, followed by Tyler Junior College in seventh with 18
points. Cisco College is eighth with 11 points.
In the media poll, the Rangers received 52 points and three first-place
votes, with Navarro earning the second spot with two first-place votes
with 45 points.
The Cardinals (44 points) and Blinn (40) each got one top first place
vote and are third and fourth, respectively. Rounding out the poll are
NEO (23), Tyler (20), NMMI (20) and Cisco (8).
With the postponement of football under the NJCAA Presidential Advisory
Council’s proposal, football practice will begin on March 1, 2021, with
games starting on March 25.
There will be a maximum of eight games allowed, with play wrapping up by
May 22 and the NJCAA championship held on June 3.
The Cardinals are also picked to finish third by Dave Campbell's Texas
Football Magazine.
