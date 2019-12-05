The Trinity Valley Cardinals resumed Region XIV play at home on Wednesday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was an electric atmosphere at Cardinal Gym between both the Cardinal faithful and Jaguar faithful. The game was just as entertaining, with various lead changes throughout and the Cards coming out on top, 92-87.
Anderson Mirambeaux and Dashawn Davis got the early 4-0 TVCC lead before Jacksonville ignited a 16-4 run, including a pair of three-pointers by Henry Hampton, and led 16-8.
The Cardinals answered with a 14-5 run to take the lead back at 22-21. This stretch was capped off by dunks from Vladimir Purtskhvanidze and Mitchell Seraille.
The Jags’ enusing 12-2 run included four straight three’s and they led 33-24 with 5:57 until halftime.
With TVCC trailing 35-34, they took the lead back at 36-35 when Seraille threw down an alley-oop dunk with 3:22.
The last three minutes were tight with the teams exchanging baskets and TVCC led 44-43 at the break.
Mirambeaux drained six of the first eight Cardinal points in the second half en route to an 11-4 run and the 55-47 lead.
Mohamad Kraidly’s basket and Nick Gazelas’ three-pointer cut the lead to 55-52 with 13:44 left.
As the Cardinals led 70-62, a 10-0 Jaguar run gave Jacksonville the lead back at 72-70 with 8:15.
With it tied at 77-77, baskets by Dancell Leter and Kraidly gave the Jags the 81-77 lead with 4:31 to go.
The Cardinals closed the game strong with a 15-6 run to clinch the 92-87 home win. Mirambeaux had five points in the closing stretch. Gavion Singleton and Davis combined for three free throws in the last minute to ice it.
Davis and Mirambeaux led with 21 and 20 points respectively. Singleton had 15, along with three three-pointers, Tydan Archibald dropped 12, also with a trio of three’s, and Seraille had 10.
TVCC improves to 7-4 and 2-0 in Region XIV play.
The Cardinals play their last game before the Christmas break on Saturday at Victoria at 2 p.m.
