The Trinity Valley Cardinals traveled to Pensacola, FL to open the Pensacola Thanksgiving Classic on Monday and Tuesday against Northwest Florida State and Tallahassee.
Against Northwest, a tight first half saw TVCC lead 34-33 at halftime. Using a strong second half, outscoring Northwest, 47-38, they took the opener, 81-71.
Dashawn Davis and Camryn Dennis led with 21 and 20 points. Davis also had three three-pointers along with nine rebounds.
Gary Lyons put in 15 points.
Against Tallahassee, the Eagles led 38-32 at the break and held off the Cards in the second half, en route to the 78-66 Eagle win.
TVCC had three double digit scorers: Davis with 15, Dennis with 14 and Tydan Archibald with 11, including a trio of three-pointers.
The Cardinals dropped to 6-3 and will play Pensacola in the finale on Wednesday afternoon.
