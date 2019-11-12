Following a successful 2019 that saw the No. 13 Trinity Valley Cardinals return to the postseason, 18 players were named to the All-SWJCFC Team over the weekend.
The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and second in the conference standings at 5-3 behind Kilgore. After defeating Navarro on the road in the regular season finale, they clinched the second seed and hosted the Bulldogs for a rematch in the regional semifinal.
Navarro rallied back in a thriller at Bruce Field to knock out TVCC, 26-24. Navarro would win the conference championship at home with a 36-35 win over New Mexico Military.
On Tuesday, TVCC accepted an invitation to play in the Midwest Classic Bowl against No. 7 Butler Community College in Miami, OK. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 8.
The conference superlatives included linebacker Race Moser winning Defensive Player of the Year. The MVP is Kilgore receiver Da’Shawn Williams and the Offensive Player is Navarro QB Parker McNeil.
The First Team includes defensive lineman Cody Davis, Moser, defensive back Ced Williams, offensive linemen Makai Hart and Brandon Coleman and kicker Eddie Godina.
Defensive lineman Derrick Ray and linebacker Joren Dickey represent the Second Team.
Honorable mentions include tight end Kyle Wakefield, offensive lineman Kameren Williams, center Ayden Sharp, quarterback Jeremy Hunt, running back Nate Davis, defensive linemen Keshawn Jackson and Christian Owens, linebacker Jaiden Dockery, defensive backs Marques Williams and Elhadji Diop and Godina at punter.
