The Trinity Valley Cardinals and third-ranked Lady Cardinals resumed action on Saturday, as the Cardinals went to Victoria for their last game before Christmas break and the Lady Cards hosted Angelina. Both teams picked up convincing conference wins, with the Cards handling Victoria, 102-74, and the Lady Cardinals remaining undefeated with a 81-59 win against Angelina.
CARDINALS
After a tight first half, the Pirates led 41-39. The second half was the complete opposite as TVCC broke through and pulled away with a 63-33 edge for the dominating 102-74 victory.
Dashawn Davis led with 27 points along with four three-pointers. Tydan Archibald, Anderson Mirambeaux and Mitchell Seraille were also in double digits with 18, 14 and 12 respectively.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC led 19-14 after the first quarter and 40-27 at halftime. They would never look back, outscoring the Lady Runners the rest of the way, 41-32, to pick up the 81-59 win.
The Cardinals improve to 8-4 and 3-0 in conference and the Lady Cards improve to 12-0 and 2-0. The Cardinals are back Dec. 30 to play the Houston Gladiators at home at 2 p.m. and the Lady Cards go to Blinn on Wednesday for their last game before Christmas at 5:30 p.m.
