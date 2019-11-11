The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals and Lady Cardinals basketball teams hit the road for the first time this season for some classic action.
The mens’ team went 0-2 in Plano with tough losses to South Plains and Western Texas while the womens’ team went 2-0 with wins over Labette and No. 4 New Mexico in Denison.
CARDINALS
Against the reigning national semifinalists South Plains, the tight game went into overtime knotted up at 67-67 and the Texans outscored TVCC in OT, 8-7 to pick up the 75-74 victory. In this game, Anderson Mirambeux led with 19 points. Also in double digits was Mitchell Seraille and Deshawn Davis with 11 and Gary Lyons with 10. The Cardinals were held to 11.8% from the three, sinking just two three-pointers on 17 attempts.
In the 82-74 loss to West Texas, TVCC had three players in double digits: Davis with 18, Joe Thompson with 12 and Lyons with 11. The team made six three-pointers on 21 attempts.
LADY CARDINALS
The Lady Cards handled Labette, 85-32, and took down New Mexico, 73-48. Against New Mexico, the top scorers included Asia Strong with 28, Tiya Douglas with 15, including with 5 of 6 three-pointers, and Curtessia Dean with 14.
The Cardinals drop to 2-2 while the Lady Cards move to 3-0. Both are back home this week as the Lady Cards host East Texas Baptist JV on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while the Cardinals host the TVCC Classic and play LSC-Cy Fair Friday at 7 p.m. and IQ Prep Saturday at 4 p.m.
