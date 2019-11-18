The Trinity Valley Cardinals were at home this past weekend to host their annual TVCC Classic. The team went 2-0 with victories against the Houston Cavaliers and Tribulation Prep to bounce back from their two-game skid from their trip to Plano for the East vs West Challenge.
In the 121-80 win over Houston, the Cards had three players with 20+ points: Dashawn Davis with 27 and Joe Thompson and Camryn Davis both with 21. Gavion Singleton and Anderson Mirambeaux were also in double digits with 12 and 10 respectively. Dennis led with four three-pointers.
Davis had 11 assists and Thompson had 11 rebounds.
In the 106-54 victory over Tribulation Prep, there were six double-digit scorers: Davis, Mitchell Seraille and Tydan Archibald each had 17 points, Thompson had 12, Dennis with 11 and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze with 10. Archibald drained five three-pointers.
Seraille led with ten rebounds.
The Cards improve to 4-2 and travel to Coastal Bend to open Region XIV play on Saturday at 2 p.m.
