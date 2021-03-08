Don’t accuse the 17th-ranked Cardinals of not knowing how to finish.
In the closing minutes Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Gym, they found themselves down 74-69 to the Navarro Bulldogs.
No problem.
Reeling off five unanswered points to force overtime, the Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 13-0 in the extra period for a drop-the-mic moment and 87-74 Region XIV Conference win.
With their game-ending 18-0 run, the Cardinals won for a 10th straight time to raise their season and conference marks to 10-1.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action today at home against 18th-ranked Panola in a key conference make-up clash. Panola is one game back of the Cardinals in the conference standings at 9-2.
After the Cardinals jumped out to a 12-2 lead, Navarro came back to tie the game at 16-16 with 14:00 left in the first half. Navarro led 44-41 at the half.
Trevon Fuller topped the Cardinal scoring with 21 points, including four three-pointers.
Tuongthach Gathek and Anderson Mirambeaux had double-doubles for the Cardinals. Gathek scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Mirambeaux netted 13 points and 11 caroms.
Dawshawn Davis also scored in double figures with 10.
Lathaniel Bastian came up big for the Cardinals down the stretch in regulation and in overtime. He finished with six points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked two shots.
The Cardinals have now won 14 of the last 15 games against Navarro.
After today’s big game against Panola, the Cardinals go on the road Wednesday to face Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. They are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Bossier Parish at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.