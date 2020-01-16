It was another night of Region XIV action on Wednesday as the Trinity Valley Cardinals hosted the Kilgore Rangers while the 4th-ranked Lady Cards traveled to Paris and faced the Lady Dragons.
CARDINALS
It was a back-and-forth first seven minutes of the contest with both TVCC and Kilgore exchanging leads and baskets.
With Kilgore leading 16-13, the Cardinals picked up the first big run of the game with a 10-3 stretch that put them ahead 23-19 with 9:07 until halftime.
As the score was 27-25 TVCC, the Cardinals went ahead 32-27 with a free throw and layup from Dashawn Davis plus a basket from Anderson Mirambeaux around a shot from Tyron Mcmillian.
After a free throw by Cam Gooden to make it 32-28, the Cardinals closed the first half strong with a 17-4 run and led 49-32 at the break. Davis led that stretch with seven points.
With TVCC leading 55-34, Kilgore trailed 57-46 with 12:25 to play when a 12-2 run ensued.
Davis dropped eight straight points, including consecutive three-pointers, in a 10-2 Cardinal run that built the lead to 67-48.
After TVCC built the lead to 20 points at 85-65, A 14-4 Ranger stretch cut the lead to ten at 89-79 with 53.1 seconds.
Down 92-81, a three-pointer by Tyson Banks and two free throws from Gooden made it 92-86.
But thanks to two free throws from Davis with 11.3 seconds left, the Cardinals iced the game and held off a late Kilgore rally for the 94-86 home win.
Davis had a great night as he led the Cardinals with 34 points plus a trio of three-pointers. Trevon Fuller also had three three-pointers with 14 points. Darry Moore and Mirambeaux both had nine.
LADY CARDINALS
In game two with Precious Ivy as head coach, the Lady Cards led 32-26 at halftime and pulled away from Paris by the score of 68-53, improving to 6-0 in Region XIV play.
Asia Strong and Kaye Clark both led TVCC with 13 points apiece. Tiya Douglas had 12 points, all on four three-pointers. Taiyanna Jackson and Curtessia Dean both had nine.
The Lady Cards (17-1; 6-0) host Coastal Bend Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Cardinals (12-6; 6-2) travel to Panola next Wednesday at 7 p.m.
