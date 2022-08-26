Playing in front of an ESPN+ audience and in a steady rain, the Cardinals fell in their season opener Thursday night in Ephraim, Utah. No. 5 Snow College scored a 36-14 win.
Michael Brown put the Cardinals on the scoreboard first when he stepped in front of an errant Snow pass and raced 74 yards for a touchdown. Jake Gaster’s PAT gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with 11:27 left in the opening quarter.
With Snow up 28-7, the Cardinals struck for a score with 4:29 to go in the second period. Darion Peace hooked up with Trent Hudson for a 75-yard pass. Gaster was again true with the PAT.
Snow led 28-14 at the half.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against Southern Shreveport. Game time is 11 a.m.
