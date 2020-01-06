The Trinity Valley Cardinals hosted the Lamar State Seahawks at Cardinal Gym on Friday night.
Lamar State led by nine at halftime, 50-41, and it was a tight second half with the Seahawks holding the 29-26 edge, as they were able to pull away for the 79-67 victory, snapping the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak and giving them their first loss since Nov. 23.
Leading TVCC was Anderson Mirambeaux with 23 points. Mitchell Seraille had 15, along with four three-pointers, and Trevon Fuller had 14.
The Cardinals (9-5) travel to Lee on Monday evening at 6 p.m. to face the Rebels. The link to stream the game is http://jtjmedia.wordpress.com/jtj-media-broadcasts/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.