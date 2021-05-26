The Cardinals fell 10-2 to heavy-hitting Butler Tuesday night in the opening round of the 2021 NJCAA D1 Softball Championship Tournament in Yuma, Arizona.
Butler used a four-run second inning and five-run fifth inning to win for a 46th straight game and protect its No. 2 seed. The 15th-seeded Cardinals saw an eight-game winning streak halted and dropped to 33-14.
The Cardinals are scheduled to play No. 7-seeded Yavapi today at 2 p.m. (Texas time) in an elimination contest. Yavapi lost 7-4 to No. 10 Three Rivers in its opener.
Jenna Johnson led the Cardinals in a six-hit effort. She crushed a solo home run in the third inning. She went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs.
Getting one hit each were Shelbie Fickling, Sara Mayes, Rosaury Perez and Ciara Ford, who had a double.
Butler had nine hits.
With a win today, the Cardinals would play again at 8 p.m. (Texas time).
All tournament games are available online at https://www.njcaa.org/network. There is a subscription fee.
