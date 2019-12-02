The Trinity Valley basketball teams had a busy Thanksgiving week, with both the Cardinals and third-ranked Lady Cardinals playing in Classic action.
The Cardinals traveled to Pensacola, FL and dropped the finale of the Pensacola Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday to Pensacola, 78-72, going 1-2, while the Lady Cards stayed home for the annual Budke/Serna Classic and they went 2-0, defeating No. 16 Odessa 58-48 on Friday and Hill on Saturday, 65-48.
CARDINALS
It was a tightly contested first half as TVCC took the 36-35 halftime lead. Pensacola used the 43-36 edge in the second half to pull away, 78-72.
Camryn Dennis led with 23 points along with four three-pointers. Dashawn Davis had 15, Vlad Purtskhvanidze had 12 and Mitchell Seraille and Gary Lyons had eight apiece.
LADY CARDINALS
Against Odessa, Taiyanna Jackson led with 14 points, Asia Strong had 11, Ta’Niya Jackson and Curtessia Dean both had 10 and Kaye Clark had eight.
Against Hill, Dean led the way with 22, Taiyanna Jackson had 16 and Strong had 13.
The Cardinals dropped to 6-4 while the Lady Cardinals stay undefeated at 10-0. Both teams resume action against Jacksonville, with the Lady Cards playing the Lady Jaguars on the road Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and the Cardinals hosting the Jags on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
