The Trinity Valley Cardinals hit the road to Wagstaff Gym in Tyler to square off with their eighth-ranked rival TJC Apaches on Wednesday.
The matchup lived up to expectations, as the Cardinals took the Apaches all the way to double overtime, but it was Tyler who came out on top for the 110-106 home win.
Tyler led 41-27 with 3:23 left in the first half before TVCC dropped eight straight to trail 41-35 with 1:53.
Both teams dropped four apiece as it was TJC leading 45-39 at the break.
The Cardinals took the 47-45 lead with 18:14 left in the game.
With ten minutes left, Tyler led 67-62. TVCC went ahead at the 3:52 mark, 77-76. The game went back and forth down the stretch before heading into overtime.
The Cards led 90-85 at the 3:45 mark before Tyler used a 10-5 run and double overtime came knotted at 95-95.
TVCC trailed 104-103 with 55.8 seconds, but the Apaches held off the Cardinals with a 6-3 stretch for the thrilling 110-106 win.
Trevon Fuller led TVCC with 30 points, with 24 coming in the second half. Dashawn Davis backed him up with 29 points.
The Cardinals (13-9; 7-4) host Navarro Saturday at 4 p.m. TVCC has won 11 straight against the Bulldogs. In their last meeting, the Cardinals handled Navarro, 87-67, in the 2019 Region XIV Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.