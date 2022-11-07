Seven players scored in double figures Saturday afternoon to lead the Cardinals to a 134-73 rout of East Texas Flight at Cardinal Gym.
Quevian Adger’s 18 points led the Cardinals. MJ Leslie, Aliou Cisse and Zaakir Sawyer scored 16 each, Makhi Dorsey 12 and Devyn Franklin and Micah Clark 11 each.
The Cardinals led 64-36 at the half.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home tonight against Grayson at 6 p.m. Here is the link to watch the game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRDEOQq2D6c
