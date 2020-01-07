The Trinity Valley Cardinals were back on the road at Lee College in Baytown to face the Rebels on Monday night and they bounced back with a 74-66 road win.
The Cards started strong and led by as much as 20 points at 33-13 with 6:47 until halftime and led 40-33 at the break. Lee was not done yet, as they rallied to lead 57-56 with 6:37 left to play.
TVCC quickly finished with a 18-9 run to pull away from the Rebels for the win, picking up win number ten on the season and fourth in conference play.
Dashawn Davis led TVCC with 21 points, plus six rebounds and four assists. Gary Lyons dropped 14 and Trevon Fuller had 12, all on four three-pointers. Anderson Mirambeaux had nine.
The Cardinals (10-5; 4-1) will host the Blinn Buccaneers Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
It is the second game of a home doubleheader at Cardinal Gym as the No. 7 Lady Cards host Panola at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.