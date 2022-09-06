The Cardinals scored 28 points in the first quarter of their home opener Saturday at Bruce Field on their way to a 69-6 smashing of Southern Shreveport.
The Cardinals, 1-1, have this week off in preparation for their SWJCFC opener Saturday, Sept. 17 at Tyler. Game time is 7 p.m.
Quarterback Darion Peace completed 14-of-24 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. Tucker Yarbrough spelled Peace and hit 6-of-6 passes for 92 yards and three scores.
Trent Hudson caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Also catching TD passes were Rayshawn Glover, who had two, Brayden Guillory, Kelby Williams, Kaleb Johnson, Jalen Butler and Robbie Williams.
Quincy Thompson led the rushing attack with 88 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Jake Gaster booted field goals of 33 and 52 yards.
Defensively, Zayteak McGhee had a fumble recovery and intercepted a pass. He also was in on three tackles.
Alan Caracheo had nine solo tackles to lead the Cardinals.
McCoy Casey was in on eight tackles and had two sacks.
The Cardinals’ next home game is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 against Blinn.
