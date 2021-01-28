The Cardinals went to Corsicana and took down the No. 16-ranked Navarro Bulldogs Wednesday night.
Behind 47-combined points from Anderson Mirambeaux and Dashawn Davis, the Cardinals scored a 91-85 Region XIV Conference win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Mirambeaux poured in 26 points and Davis added 21 as the Cardinals topped the Bulldogs for a 13th time in the last 14 meetings. Trevon Fuller also scored in double figures with 10.
The lead see-sawed in the first half. Navarro was up 41-38 at halftime. The Cardinals came out hot early in the second half to seize control of the scoreboard.
The Cardinals were 10-of-15 from the free throw line.
Navarro, which had opened the season ranked No. 10, fell to 1-2.
After suffering a 71-69 home loss to Kilgore in their opener, the Cardinals have now posted back-to-back road wins.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Jacksonville (0-3). Game time is 4 p.m. after a 2 p.m. women’s non-conference game between the Lady Cards and Ranger.
