The Cardinal Sports Network has announced the webcast schedule for the 2020-21 basketball season.
CSN webcasts are located at www.tvcc.edu. Webcasts are also accessible at www.tvccsports.com by clicking on the WATCH tab in the upper right-hand corner.
This will be the 13th year of basketball on CSN.
All home games not on the CSN schedule will be available (video only) via the WATCH tab at www.tvcc.sports.com.
2020-21 CSN TVCC BASKETBALL WEBCAST SCHEDULE
(www.tvcc.edu, www.tvccsports.com)
Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. Blinn (women), 2 p.m.; vs. Tyler (men), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20 – vs. vs. Panola (men), 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 6 – vs. Coastal Bend (women), 2 p.m.; vs. Navarro (men), 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 13 – vs. Tyler (women), 2 p.m.; vs. Bossier Parish (men), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17 – vs. Panola (women), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24 – vs. Paris (women), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 – vs. Paris (men), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31 – vs. Jacksonville (women), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – vs. Lamar (men), 4 p.m.
