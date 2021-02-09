The Cardinal softball put on a power display Monday afternoon in a doubleheader sweep of Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie.
Running their record to 7-2, the Cardinals scored a 16-1 win in Game 1 and were a 14-2 winner in five innings in the second game.
The Cardinals exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning of the first game, Rosaury Perez had a solo home run in the inning and Josey Sumpter crushed a three-run shot.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Cardinals home opener. Doubleheader action at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park is set to begin at 1 p.m.
TVCC Lady Cards scare No. 18 Blinn
No. 18-ranked and unbeaten Blinn received a scare Monday night in a Region XIV Conference volleyball opener at Cardinal Gym.
The Lady Cardinals made the Lady Buccaneers earn a 3-1 win. Blinn won, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
The Lady Cardinals were in complete control in the first set, building a comfortable lead and then holding off a Blinn rally midway through the set.
Eryn Airheart, Lauren Casey, Jade Melton and Wendy Martinez paced the Lady Cardinals in their good start.
The Lady Cardinals (1-9) are scheduled to be at home again Thursday against Wharton. Game time is 4 p.m.
