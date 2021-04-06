The Cardinal softball team split a doubleheader Monday at Paris. Paris was a 14-7 winner in Game 1. The Cardinals bounced back in the second game to take a 7-3 decision. Now 22-8 on the year and 7-5 in Region XIV Conference, the Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action at home Wednesday against Northeast Texas. Doubleheader action at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park is set to begin at 1 p.m.
The Lady Cards now know their opponent in the quarterfinals of the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville. They will play Bossier Parish at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In a play-in game Monday, Bossier Parish was a 102-88 winner. The Lady Cards are 16-2 on the year. Bossier Parish is 5-16.
