The results were mixed for the Cardinal softball team in Region XIV Conference-opening action on a wind-blown Wednesday afternoon at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
The Cardinals took Game 1 of the doubleheader, 4-3, but were victimized by hot Navarro bats in the second game, suffering an 11-6 setback.
The Cardinals (13-3, 1-1) are scheduled to be back in action Saturday on the road against Northeast Texas. Doubleheader action starts at 1 p.m.
GAME 1
Cardinals 4, Bulldogs 3
The Cardinals spotted Navarro a 3-0 lead through three innings before bouncing back to score a solo run in each of the final four innings.
Sara Mayes delivered the Cardinals into the win column with a two-out double to left-center field in the seventh inning. Mayes, who had a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, scored Taylor Scala. Scala reached on an infield single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of her sister, Morgan Scala.
The Cardinals scored in the fifth inning on a Rosaury Perez double and in the sixth on a passed ball.
Jalissa Alicea turned in a solid performance for the Cardinals in the circle. She left the bases loaded in the first and seventh innings.
GAME 2
Bulldogs 11, Cardinals 6
The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning, but were unable to quiet the Navarro bats.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the top of the second inning to take control.Taylor Scala led off the first for the Cardinals and then stole second base. She scored on a Morgan Scala single.
Zaniyah Morgan scored her with a single.After scoring a run in the third inning, the Cardinals tied the score at 6-6 in the fourth with a three-run outburst. Ciara Ford, Mayes and Morgan sandwiched singles around a Morgan Scala double.
Navarro scored three in the top of the fifth and added two more in the sixth to put the game away.
