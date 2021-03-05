The records are falling for Cardinal softball.
With today’s 8-0 shutout of Coastal Bend at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park, the Cardinals established a school record for consecutive shutouts. The previous mark was three in 2016.
The Cardinals swept a three-game homestand against Coastal Bend, winning all three games 8-0.
The win improved the Cardinals to 12-2, which set a school record for wins in the first 14 games of a season. The previous record was 11 in 2017.
Here are the Cardinals’ all-time records in the first 14 games of a season:
2010 – 6-8
2011 – 6-8
2012 – 9-5
2013 – 9-5
2014 – 10-4
2015 – 6-8
2016 – 10-4
2017 – 11-3
2018 – 6-8
2019 – 10-4
2020 – 9-5
2021 – 12-2
The Cardinals have won eight straight games. The longest winning streak in school history is 11 (last seven games of 2020 and the first four games of 2021).
Dating back to the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Cardinals have won 29 of their last 37 games.
Next up for the Cardinals is Navarro at home next Wednesday in a Region XIV Conference opener. Doubleheader action begins at 1 p.m.
