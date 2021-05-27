The Cardinals saw their season end Wednesday afternoon with a 5-0 loss to Yavapai in a consolation bracket contest at the 2021 NJCAA D1 Softball Championship Tournament at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Arizona.
The Region XIV East Zone champion Cardinals closed the year with a 33-15 record. The 33 wins match a school record for wins in a season. The 2013 team, which also qualified for the national tournament, went 33-27.
Yavapai, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, score solo runs in the second and fourth innings and then had a three-run outburst in the top of the seventh to send the 15th-seeded Cardinals home. Yavapai had 12 hits and held the Cardinals to five.
Sara Mayes led the Cardinals at the plate. She went 2-for-2.
Getting one hit each were Ciara Ford (double), Alonda Vasquez and Destiny Torres.
Rosaury Perez went the distance in the circle for the Cardinals. She struck out four.
The Cardinals left eight runners on base.
