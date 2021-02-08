After dropping the first two games in the Winter Blast in Denison over the weekend, the Cardinal softball team responded with a 15-4 win against Iowa Central.
The win improved the Cardinals to 5-2 on the season.
The Cardinals fell 5-0 to Jefferson in their first outing and then lost 11-5 to Grayson.
A fourth game in the event against Weatherford was canceled due to weather.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be on the road today against Southwest Assemblies of God. Doubleheader action begins at 1 p.m. The twinbill was originally scheduled Wednesday.
The Cardinals’ home opener is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 17, against Southwest Assemblies of God. Doubleheader action at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park begins at 1 p.m.
