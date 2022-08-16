The Cardinal Pride Luncheon is returning for the 2022-23 semester, Athletic Director Eddie Kite announced Tuesday.
Halted in March of 2020 due to COVID, the monthly opportunity for Cardinal fans to enjoy fellowship with coaches and players, is scheduled to return Monday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at a site to be determined.
Here are the tentative dates for the fall and spring semesters:
Monday, Sept. 12
Monday, Oct. 10
Monday, Nov. 7
Monday, Jan. 23
Monday, Feb. 13
Monday, March 27
Monday, April 17
More details will be announced later.
