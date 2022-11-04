The final Cardinal Pride Luncheon of the 2022 fall semester is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at First United Methodist Church.
All Trinity Valley Community College head coaches will are scheduled to speak at the event, which is designed to give supporters of the athletic program an opportunity to visit with coaches and athletes.
The public is invited.
The spring semester dates for Cardinal Pride are Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 27 and April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.