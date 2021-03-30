Now in its 54th year, it seems unlikely there are any firsts remaining for Cardinal Gym.
Not so.
For the first time in its tradition-rich history, it will host a Region XIV Volleyball Tournament. The event is scheduled to unfold April 1-3.
Eight teams will be vying for two tickets to the NJCAA tournament in two weeks in West Plains, Mo.
“We are looking forward to this opportunity,” said TVCC athletic director and tournament director Eddie Kite. “Upon learning we would be hosting the tournament less than a month ago, our staff has been busy preparing. We are ready to help showcase Region 14 volleyball.”
Action begins Thursday at 9 a.m. when No. 1-seeded Blinn (21-1) takes on eighth-seeded Coastal Bend (6-12).
The hosting and fifth-seeded Lady Cardinals (8-14) do not have to wait long to take to their home court. They play No. 4 seed Panola (7-3) at 11 a.m. The winner moves on to play the Blinn-Victoria winner at 5 p.m. Thursday in the championship bracket semifinals.
The other two opening-round matches are No. 2 and defending national champion Navarro (17-4) vs. No. 7 Victoria (4-17) at 1 p.m. and No. 3 Tyler (8-4) vs. No. 6 Wharton (2-11) at 3 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday. The runner-up bracket title game is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the tournament will be available at the door. Individual game tickets are $5. Tournament passes are $20.
Programs will be $5 and t-shirts will be $15.
All tournament games will be streamed by the Cardinal Sports Network on the college’s YouTube channel -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WWTkUKwkkI.
Live updates of games will be posted on Twitter at @TVCCsports and tournament updates will also be posted at www.TVCCsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.