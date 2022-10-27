The gameday experience at Bruce Field is about to be enhanced.
Trinity Valley Community College announced today SHN Sports will webcast Cardinal Gameday, a live 90-minute pregame show, prior to Saturday’s TVCC-New Mexico Military Institute game. Cardinal Gameday will air from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (watch for the link later this week). Kickoff for the game on ESPN+ is 1 p.m.
Cardinal Gameday will be hosted by SHN Sports’ Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell. It will feature game analysis, special guests and predictions.
“We are very excited to partner with the college to bring a new dimension to our coverage,” Snowden said. “TVCC has one of the best sport programs in the country and we are proud to help promote it.”
“We encourage our fans to come be a part of the Cardinal Gameday experience,” TVCC athletic director Eddie Kite said. “We are sure Joey and Marcus will help make it an enjoyable experience for all involved.”
Kite said Cardinal Gameday will be located across from the ticket booth just as you enter the main gate on the home side.
