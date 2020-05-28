It’s football time at The Valley for kids.
Boys and girls entering grades 1-8 will have an opportunity to learn from the best June 15-19, when the annual Cardinal Football Youth Skills Camp unfolds at the practice field at Trinity Valley Community College.
Cost of the camp, which will be conducted by the TVCC football coaching staff, is $85. Make checks payable to: TVCC.
The registration fee includes instruction, a camp T-shirt and water bottle.
Registration will be available at 7:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.
"The camp is something our staff looks forward to each year," TVCC head football coach Sherard Poteete said. "We enjoy working with the kids and want to make sure they have a great time.
"We also understand it's important they leave with a love of the game and have a better understanding of the skills and fundamentals involved."
Camp will be conducted on the TVCC practice field, beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day. It will conclude at 11:30 a.m.
All participants will have specialized position coaching by the TVCC football coaching staff. There will be constant activity and drills ensuring participants will never be left unsupervised.
Each camper should be dressed in athletic shorts and cleats. Quarterbacks may want to bring their own football.
Campers also are reminded to drink plenty of fluids. Ice water will be provided, and other drinks and snacks will be available for purchase at a camp store.
The camp was originally scheduled June 1-5, but postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With guidelines/restrictions having been eased, the camp has been rescheduled and safety precautions will be taken, Poteete said.
——————
For more information, contact the TVCC football office at 903-675-6227.
