Are you an unsigned high school football player still looking a chance to play on the collegiate level?
If so, you're in luck. A chance to catch the attention of the coaches at Trinity Valley Community College is upcoming.
The Cardinal Football Unsigned Combine is scheduled Sunday, Feb. 28. Registration at the field house is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. It was originally scheduled Saturday, Feb. 20, but rescheduled due to weather, and then Saturday, Feb. 27, but rescheduled due to a Bruce Field conflict.
The combine is set to be held at Bruce Field, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Cost of the combine is $25.
Participants should bring cleats, tennis shoes and workout gear.
