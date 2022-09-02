The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals will honor Mike Peek this season with this decal on the back of their helmets.
Peek, who at age 71 died in June, served the college in several capacities for 47 years. He also officiated football on all levels for over 50 years and was the longtime play clock operator for Cardinal home games.
A moment of silence will be observed in his memory in around 10:40 a.m. at Saturday’s pregame at Bruce Field.
