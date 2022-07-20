Trinity Valley Community College announced that SHN Sports Network will again air Cardinal football in the 2022 season.
Eight of the nine games will be webcast live by the Malakoff affiliate of the SHN Sports Network, which first teamed up with the college for the 2020 season. All games will be webcast on the SHN Sports Network YouTube channel and Facebook Live. The direct link will be publicized on the college’s social media pages the week of the games.
“We are very excited to again team up with SHN Sports Network and assure our fans will have an opportunity to watch games they are unable to attend,” said Eddie Kite, TVCC athletic director. “We were very pleased with the presentation the SHN team provided during the past two seasons and our athletes enjoyed watching the archived games.”
Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell will call the games. Aaron Scott will produce the webcasts and Jonathan Snowden will be the cameraman.
“We are more than excited to be able to have the opportunity to continue our association with TVCC,” Joey Snowden said. “It will be an honor and a privilege to broadcast Cardinal football for a third straight season.
“We will do our very best to ensure that TVCC football is well represented by our SHN team.”
Sponsorship packages for the webcasts are available. Contact him via email for more information at joeysnowden@yahoo.com.
The Cardinals open the season in Utah against Snow College Thursday, Aug. 25. The first SHN webcast of the season will be the following week at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. against Southern Shreveport.
