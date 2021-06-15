The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals had five players named NJCAA Football All-Americans for the 2020-21 season.
Sophomore linebacker Jaeden Ward was named a first team member on defense, while freshman wide receiver Korey King was named second team wide receiver.
Sophomore offensive lineman Samuel Neuman was named second team All-American offense, while sophomore punter Christopher Esqueda was named second team punter.
Sophomore defensive lineman Kamaurja Kenney was named honorable mention All-American defense.
NFCA honors Rosaury Perez with All-American status
By Benny Rogers
TVCC Sports Information
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has named Rosaury Perez a first-team junior college All-American, making her the first Cardinal player to receive the honor.
“This a huge honor for both Rosaury and TVCC,” said co-head coach Kathleen Rodriguez. “The young women represented on this list of athletes are the very best in their craft of the 2021 season.
“We are beyond proud of Rosaury and all that she has accomplished and all she helped Cardinal softball achieve this season.”
The Cardinals matched a school record with 33 wins and became the second team in program history to qualify for the national tournament. The Cardinals won the Region XIV East Zone Tournament.
