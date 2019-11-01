It’s November in Cardinal country, which means, besides the start of basketball season, it’s playoff time for the No. 8 Trinity Valley Cardinals’ football team and the No. 9 Lady Cards’ volleyball team.
On Friday afternoon, the Lady Cards kicked off the Region XIV Tournament at Wagstaff Gym in Tyler against the Lady Apaches. They are seeking their second ever trip to the NJCAA Tournament.
In the first year under coach Aleah Hayes, TVCC went 23-4, along with their all-time best conference record at 7-2. They closed the regular season with a seven-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, second-year coach Sherard Poteete has the football team back in the playoffs after missing out last year.
They clinched the No. 2 seed in the SWJCFC standings with a thrilling 45-44 win at Navarro last weekend.
Saturday at 3 p.m., they will square off for the second straight game as TVCC hosts the Bulldogs for the regional semifinal at Bruce Field.
The winner of this semifinal will take on the winner of New Mexico Military and Kilgore, the latter of which clinched the top seed.
