TVCC continued the NJCAA Forward campaign and recognized two undefeated teams from this past decade and legendary cheerleading coach Connie “CJ” Russell.
At the 2012 NJCAA Tournament in Salina, KS, the Lady Cardinals took down the Hutchinson Dragons by the score of 69-55 to win the sixth national championship in program history, wrapping up a perfect 36-0 campaign. This was the first of an unprecedented three straight national titles for the team, winning the next two in 2013 and 2014.
In 2014, Brad Smiley's team routed Tyler, 73-46, on their home turf at Bruce Field to clinch the SWJCFC regional championship and would go on to defeat Coffeyville in the Heart of Texas Bowl, 27-24, and completed an undefeated 12-0 season.
Connie Russell, also known as “CJ,” was an absolute pioneer, not just in her 30 years at HCJC/TVCC, but also in paving the entire landscape for junior college cheerleading.
Her legacy with the Cardinals included five national championships. In addition to being the first head coach of the Lady Cards’ basketball program, she was part of the inaugural class into the Cardinal Hall of Fame in 2008.
She stayed a loyal Cardinal supporter until her death on July 30, 2016 at the age of 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.