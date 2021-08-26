Entries are being sought for the Cardinal Club Golf Tournament.
The fund raiser is set for Monday, Oct. 4 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club.
Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded for each flight.
Proceeds from the tournament support the athletic program at Trinity Valley Community College via the Cardinal Club.
Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 27 and entry forms are available at the athletic office at Cardinal Gym. Entry forms are also available via email by contacting Eddie Kite at Eddie.kite@TVCC.edu.
For more information, contact Kite at 903-675 6359.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.