The Cardinal Club Golf Tournament has been rescheduled Monday, Nov. 15 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club.
The fund raiser was originally set for Monday, Oct. 4, and then rescheduled Monday, Nov. 1. It was rescheduled both times due to a conflict with another tournament.
Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with prizes awarded for each flight.
Proceeds from the tournament support the athletic program at Trinity Valley Community College via the Cardinal Club.
Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 8 and entry forms are available at the athletic office at Cardinal Gym. Entry forms are also available via email by contacting Eddie Kite at Eddie.kite@TVCC.edu.
For more information, contact Kite at 903-675 6359.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.