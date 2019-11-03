The Trinity Valley men's basketball team tipped off their 2019-2020 season on Saturday night at Cardinal Gym and they welcomed the Texas Riders.
TVCC was in control the entire night and were never threatened as they took care of business against the Riders, 120-67.
Trevon Fuller led the Cards with 22 points. Also in double digits was Mitchell Seraille with 19, Anderson Mirambeaux with 14, Darry Moore with 13, Gary Lyons with 12 and Gavion Singleton with 10.
Fuller sank six three-pointers while Seraille had three and Lyons had two.
The Cards resume action at home on Tuesday against Lone Star-Tomball. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
