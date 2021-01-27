The Athens Lady Hornets and Hornets had a tough night Tuesday at AHS Gymnasium against Canton.
The Lady Hornets lost 45-42 in a game that saw senior Mimi McCollister score a game-high 32 points.
In the nightcap, Athens dropped a 54-43 loss to Canton to remain in a tie with the Brownsboro Bears in the district standings.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets return to action Friday on the road at Mabank. The Lady Hornets tip at 6:15 p.m., with the Hornets to follow around 7:30 p.m.
LADY HORNETS
CANTON 45, ATHENS 42
The final basket of the game came at the buzzer as McCollister stole the inbounds pass and scored on a layup.
Athens held the lead at 35-33 with five minutes remaining as Kyra Dawson inbounded to McCollister for the 3-pointer.
Athens, ranked No. 19 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, is 15-7 overall and 5-3 in District 14-4A play with two games remaining.
The Lady Hornets won the first meeting between the two teams, 54-30, Jan. 5 in Canton.
Other scorers for the Lady Hornets were Tori Williams with seven, McKenzie Hair with two and Dawson with one point.
Canton was led by Amari Welch with 12, Ashtyn Norrell with 11 points and Kori Nicklas with 10.
CANTON (45) – Ashtyn Norrell 11, Payton Brey 2, Kori Nicklas 10, Airianna Pickens 2, Shameir Quimby 8, Amari Welch 12.
ATHENS (42) – Kyra Dawson 1, Mimi McCollister 32, Tori Williams 7, McKenzie Hair 2.
HORNETS
CANTON 54, ATHENS 43
In the nightcap, Canton jumped out to a 31-15 lead at the half and never looked back in the second half to sweep the season series.
Canton won the first meeting between the two teams, 57-42, Jan. 5 in Canton.
The Hornets are 6-9 overall and 3-3 in District 14-4A play with four games remaining.
Athens held its only lead at 3-2 on a layup by Connor Clay.
Jorien Ray led the Hornets with 16 points, while Connor Woodard added 11.
Ja’Braylon Pickens added a game-high 22 points to lead the way for the Canton Eagles.
CANTON (54) – Braden Hawkins 4, Ja’Braylon Pickens 22, Kavin Keller 9, Nick Fenner 6, Caden Wiley 3, Chantson Prox 8, Ashton Gute 2.
ATHENS (43) – Jaden Crane 5, Connor Woodard 11, Jonte Johnson 2, Jorien Ray 16, Connor Clay 2, Eli Rincon 2, Derek Killingsworth 5.
