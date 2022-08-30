The Lady Cardinal volleyball team begins a busy week tonight.
The Lady Cardinals (4-3) are scheduled to open Region XIV Conference action tonight at 6 at Cardinal Gym against No. 18 Navarro (7-0). The Cardinal Sports Network is scheduled webcast at www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb7CQOm5_ek.
Thursday, the Lady Cardinals travel to Tyler for a 6 p.m. match against No. 17 TJC.
They are scheduled to wrap up the week in Brenham, playing in Blinn College’s Kruse Classic. Friday, they play Hill at 11 a.m. and New Mexico at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Lady Cardinals play Weatherford at 11 a.m. and Odessa at 3 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals’ next home match is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Panola at 2 p.m.
