The Eustace Bulldogs welcomed the Hillsboro Eagles to town on Friday.
The Eagles offense proved too much for the Bulldogs as Hillsboro broke through in the second quarter to pull ahead and never look back in the 45-18 win, sending Eustace to a four-game losing streak.
Eustace had the 6-0 lead after a tightly contested first quarter, but Hillsboro outscored them 31-0 in the second quarter for the 31-6 halftime lead. The second half was more close in scoring, but the Eagles had the 14-12 scoring edge en route to their road win.
Christian Case completed one pass on 14 yards with an interception. The offense was led by Marquavius Griffin as he ran 17 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldog defense forced a sack, two fumbles and Paxton Schwartz recorded an interception.
Eustace drops to 1-4 and heads into their bye week before hosting the Kemp Yellowjackets to open district play on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
